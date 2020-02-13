Torch rally of Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports begins

The torch rally of Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship has begin officially as the State Minister for Youth and Sports and organising committee chairman of the event Zahid Ahsan Russel, as the chief guest, inaugurated that on Wednesday at Russel Square in Dhaka.

Touring different universities in the country, the torch will return in Dhaka by March.

The inter-university sports competition named after the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is an initiative of the Youth and Sports Ministry

This year, the ministry is planning to begin the event from the first day of March where about 5800 students from different universities will take part in 12 disciplines.







