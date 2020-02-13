Video
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
Bangabandhu Nat'l School Hockey tournament ends in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020

Bangabandhu National School Hockey-2020 Tournament ended on Tuesday at Khulna Zila Stadium marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) in association with Khulna District Sports Association (KDSA) organised the event, sponsored by First Security Islami Bank Ltd.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended the closing and prize giving ceremony of the tournament as the chief guest.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr Khondkar Mohid Uddin, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md Habibul Haque Khan, Deputy Police Commissioner Md Ehsan Shah, Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-Or-Rashid, Vice-President of Hockey Federation Md Abdur Rashid Sikder and Zonal Head of Fast Security Islami Bank Ltd Md Abdur Rashid attended the closing ceremony as special guests.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (L/A) Ziaur Rahman presided over the function while Chairman of Bangabandhu National School Hockey tournament committee and Police Superintendent SM Shafiullah delivered the welcome speech.
The Mayor said all kinds of sports enable to perform physical activities along with the development of mental health.
"Sports play a vital role to perform physical activities and improve mental health. So, there is no alternative without sports for building a healthy nation," he said.
"Only sports can help to keep students away from drugs, terrorism and militancy," Khaleque said, adding that government has launched the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Tournament since 2010 and the Bangamata Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament in 2011 in the country aimed to encourage the students in the sports.
A total of 10 school teams coming from different districts under the Division participated in the tournament. Khulna Navy School and College emerged champions after beating Chuadanga MA Bari High School by 2-0 goals.
Later, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.     -BSS


