Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:08 AM
Home Sports

AFC Cup preliminary qualifiers

Abahani, Maziya share points once again

The Maldives boys get pass on away goal

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

The sky blue Dhaka Abahani shared points with the Maldives Dhivehi Premier League runner-up Maziya Sports and Recreation Club in the away match of AFC Cup preliminary qualifiers round-2 following a goalless draw on Wednesday at the Rasmee Dhandu National Football Stadium in the Maldives' capital Male.
Previously, the Abahani boys played a 2-2 draw match against the same opponents in the home match on 5 February at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
The champion of 2017-18 Bangladesh Premier League was hoping to collect full three points from the home match but could not win it. Now playing another draw, they failed the mission. Since the Maldives boys scored two in the away match, they got a pass to the South Asia Zone decider which is to be played on 19 February 2020.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woods weighs in on golf's distance dilemma
Barca's Dembele out of Euro 2020 after hamstring surgery
Euro 2020 sponsors less than green
US cricket team equal record lowest ODI total of 35
Injured Maxwell to miss Australia's tour to South Africa
'Something different' to greet Sangakkara in Pakistan
Torch rally of Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports begins
Steyn sets sights on World Cup


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft