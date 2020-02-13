Abahani, Maziya share points once again





Previously, the Abahani boys played a 2-2 draw match against the same opponents in the home match on 5 February at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

The champion of 2017-18 Bangladesh Premier League was hoping to collect full three points from the home match but could not win it. Now playing another draw, they failed the mission. Since the Maldives boys scored two in the away match, they got a pass to the South Asia Zone decider which is to be played on 19 February 2020.

















