Turkey picks up JPMorgan as adviser for $7.3b motorway stake sale





Billed as a landmark project in the financing of infrastructure schemes involving the government and the private sector in Turkey, the final section of the 426 km-long Gebze-Orhangazi-Izmir motorway was inaugurated last year to link Istanbul in the northwest to the western port city of Izmir.

Construction consortium Otoyol AS said in late January last year that it had started seeking international advisers to value the project ahead of a possible stake sale.









One of the sources, who had direct knowledge of the matter, said the total value of the sale depended on interest from potential buyers. JPMorgan declined to comment, while Otoyol did not immediately respond to a request for comment. -Reuters





LONDON, Feb 12: JPMorgan has been picked as an adviser for the sale of a stake in a $7.3 billion motorway in Turkey, four sources familiar with the matter said.Billed as a landmark project in the financing of infrastructure schemes involving the government and the private sector in Turkey, the final section of the 426 km-long Gebze-Orhangazi-Izmir motorway was inaugurated last year to link Istanbul in the northwest to the western port city of Izmir.Construction consortium Otoyol AS said in late January last year that it had started seeking international advisers to value the project ahead of a possible stake sale.One of the sources, who had direct knowledge of the matter, said the total value of the sale depended on interest from potential buyers. JPMorgan declined to comment, while Otoyol did not immediately respond to a request for comment. -Reuters