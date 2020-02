50th meeting of Shariah Supervisory Committee of IFIL







Islamic Finance and Investment Ltd (IFIL) Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman M. Azizul Huq presiding over the 50th meeting of the committee held at its Head office at Tejgaon on Tuesday. Founding Chairman of IFIL Abul Quasem Haider, IFIL Managing Director and CEO A. Z. M. Saleh, Senior Executives are also seen in the picture.