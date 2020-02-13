

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashiul Huq Chowdhury and Fair Electronics Chief Marketing Officer Mesbah Uddin exchanging documents after signing an agreement at Community Bank head office in the capital on Monday. Other colleagues attended the event. Under this agreement, Bangladesh Police Force members and employees of Community Bank can now enjoy "ShohozKisti" benefits on Samsung Smartphones and Consumer Electronics product through their payroll account with Community Bank. photo: Bank