Uttara bank gets award

Uttara Bank Ltd has been awarded "Asia's Greatest Brands -2019-20" recognition by research based listing of Brands and Leaders in Asia, Africa and the GCC 'URS Media Consulting PL' and the internationally renowned Business and News Magazine 'AsiaOne', says a press release.

Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain received the prestigious award at a summit event of the organization in Bangkok, Thailand recently.

In an informal occasion on Tuesday, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammed Rabiul Hossain handed over the Crest to Azharul Islam, Chairman of Uttara Bank Limited.









