IBBL awarded for highest remittance collection

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) has received `Gold Remittance Award 2020' for collecting highest remittance in the year-2019 as awarded by Centre for NRB, according to press release.

Dr. A K Abdul Momen, MP, Foreign Affairs Minister and Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs Advisor to Prime Minister handed over the award to Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of International Banking Wing of IBBL in a programme organized by the Centre for NRB at Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Saturday.

Muhammad Golam Rabbani, Senior Vice President of the Bank and M S Shekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre for NRB were present on the occasion.









