Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:07 AM
Home Business

S’pore bank clears office after virus case found

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

SINGAPORE, Feb 12: The Singapore bank DBS on Wednesday cleared a downtown office and told some 300 employees to work from home after one of its staff was infected with the new virus, adding to concerns that also led authorities to scale back an air show drawing thousands of visitors.
Singapore's Health Ministry had confirmed 47 cases of the virus as of Tuesday.
DBS said in a statement it was informed Wednesday morning that an employee was confirmed to be infected and that as a precautionary measure it told all staff working on the same floor to work from home.
"We are also currently conducting detailed contact tracing with all employees and other parties that the infected person may have come into contact with," DBS said.
The virus outbreak, which is centered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has prompted numerous cities inside China to go into lockdown, left thousands of cruise ship passengers stranded aboard their vacation vessels and led many governments in the region to impose unprecedented travel restrictions.
The air show's events went ahead as scheduled Wednesday, as rival aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus sought to draw attention to the aviation industry's future potential while acknowledging the shadow cast by the outbreak that has led to cancellations of tens of thousands of flights.
Boeing, already struggling over the grounding of its 737 Max fleet after two crashes that killed nearly 350 people, reported zero orders for new jets in January and forecast the cargo business will likely contract in 2020.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s anti-virus steps push pork prices toward record
‘Global air cargo industry is unlikely to grow this year’
IndiGo’s Valentine sale starts on discount offers
Turkey picks up JPMorgan as adviser for $7.3b motorway stake sale
Saudi wants quick oil supply cut as virus knock demand
Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
50th meeting of  Shariah Supervisory Committee of IFIL
Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashiul Huq Chowdhury


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft