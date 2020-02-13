Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:07 AM
Home Business

Vivo celebrates Pohela Falgun, Valentine’s Day

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Chinese multinational company Vivo, has launched a campaign "Vivo Bhalobashay Falgun"  on this Valentine's Day as well as on 'Pohela Falgun' for Bangladeshi Customers.
This offer is dedicated to youthful people who love to celebrate this both special days with their loved ones.  This campaign of special offer begins on today, February 13 to end on Satirday, February 15.
Lucky winners of this campaigns will get couple dinner offer.
In order to avail the offer, customers' need to come to Vivo's  4 Brand shop in Dhaka (Jamauna future Park, Banasree, Eastern Plaza and Tokyo square) and click couple photos on their Valentines booth.
After that, customers will have to post it on campaign event's facebook page and their own profile  with required hastag #VivoBhalobashayFAlgun.
After end of the offer time , selected 4 couple photos will be posted via a poll from the official Facebook page of Vivo.
On the basis of highest votes two lucky winners will be declared on 22nd  february and they will have their winning dinner on next day. Detailed information about the campaign can be found on the Vivo Bangladesh Facebook page.
 "This year Bangladesh's people will be celebrated colorful pohela falgun and velentines day on the same day. With this interesting campaign Vivo will make this celebration more fascinating and youthful to younger generation," vivo Bangladesh Managing Director Duke said in statement commenting about the campaign.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s anti-virus steps push pork prices toward record
‘Global air cargo industry is unlikely to grow this year’
IndiGo’s Valentine sale starts on discount offers
Turkey picks up JPMorgan as adviser for $7.3b motorway stake sale
Saudi wants quick oil supply cut as virus knock demand
Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
50th meeting of  Shariah Supervisory Committee of IFIL
Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashiul Huq Chowdhury


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft