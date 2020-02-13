Vivo celebrates Pohela Falgun, Valentine’s Day





This offer is dedicated to youthful people who love to celebrate this both special days with their loved ones. This campaign of special offer begins on today, February 13 to end on Satirday, February 15.

Lucky winners of this campaigns will get couple dinner offer.

In order to avail the offer, customers' need to come to Vivo's 4 Brand shop in Dhaka (Jamauna future Park, Banasree, Eastern Plaza and Tokyo square) and click couple photos on their Valentines booth.

After that, customers will have to post it on campaign event's facebook page and their own profile with required hastag #VivoBhalobashayFAlgun.

After end of the offer time , selected 4 couple photos will be posted via a poll from the official Facebook page of Vivo.

On the basis of highest votes two lucky winners will be declared on 22nd february and they will have their winning dinner on next day. Detailed information about the campaign can be found on the Vivo Bangladesh Facebook page.

"This year Bangladesh's people will be celebrated colorful pohela falgun and velentines day on the same day. With this interesting campaign Vivo will make this celebration more fascinating and youthful to younger generation," vivo Bangladesh Managing Director Duke said in statement commenting about the campaign.

















