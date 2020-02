Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali

















Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali, Senior Executive Vice President and Manager of Principal Branch Mohammad Forkanullah and Other high officials of SIBL and New Zealand Dairy, pose at a daylong health campaign named 'Bone Mineral Density Test' jointly arranged by SIBL and New Zealand Dairy at SIBL Principal branch in the city recently.