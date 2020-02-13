Vsone, partners with IFS to start Bangladesh operations



The partnership was officially announced at an event in the capital Dhaka Monday last.

Through this new venture, Vsone gears up to deliver IFS solutions to Bangladesh and generate rewarding sales within the country, rendering a win-win situation for both companies.

The new partnership is also expected to strengthen the sales capabilities of both companies while exploring new business opportunities.

The event was attended by senior officials from Vsone Bangladesh, Vsone World, IFS South Asia, and VSIS, including Vsone Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Zahid Khan, IFS South Asia Sales Managing Director and Vice President Shiraz Lye, VSIS Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Priyanga Gunasekera, Vsone Global Operation General Manager Wajira Wanigasekera and Vsone World Chief Technology Officer Daniel Ananthan.

This partnership marks a new addition to the IFS partner ecosystem, which consists of experts who share a similar goal, primarily to serve the clients and to keep them in the center of all operations.

The top tier partner programme brings the entire industry and technology expertise, creating pathways to training and also linking IFS partner network with customer network.

With the IFS partner network, every partner company is guaranteed a great back-up and opportunities to grow while overcoming challenges and accomplishing success.

IFS applications, powerful service management, and mobile functionality have proven to be highly productive mechanisms deployed by IFS. These products and solutions have been highly embraced by the customers and continue to impress the existing and potential customers in Bangladesh Like; Singer Bangladesh Ltd., Bombay Sweets & Co. Limited, LalTeer Seed Limited, Rangs Limited, Rankon Motorbikes Limited, Apex Footwear Limited, Runner Automobiles Limited, Hamid Fabrics Limited, Lanka Bangla Finance Limited, Gazi Tyres, Transcom Electronics Limited, etc.

















