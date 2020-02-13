Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:06 AM
Home Business

China’s GDP goal on track despite virus impact

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

BEIJING, Feb 12: China will be able to achieve its long-term goal of doubling gross domestic product and incomes this year despite the impact from a conoravirus outbreak, an influential economist at a top government think tank said on Wednesday.
The virus outbreak will only have a one-off hit on the economy and demand will recover quickly, Cai Fang, the vice head of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), said in an article in the People's Daily, the newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party.
"Although the temporary impact caused by the epidemic will slightly reduce the growth rate and other development indicators, it will not delay the fulfillment of the goal of building a moderately prosperous society," Cai said.
This year is crucial for the ruling Communist Party to fulfill its goal of doubling gross domestic product (GDP) and incomes in the decade to 2020.
A growth rate of about 5.7per cent this year will be enough for achieving the goal of doubling GDP and incomes, Cai said.
Analysts believe growth could decelerate sharply by 2 per centage points or more from a 6per cent expansion in the last quarter, but they say business and consumer activity could rebound sharply if the outbreak peaks soon, much like the pattern during the SARS epidemic in 2003.
The government should use policy tools in a timely and flexible way and adopt "unconventional policy tools", to support the economy, Cai said without elaborating.
The government has taken some stimulus measures, including injecting liquidity into the banking system, providing re-lending and fiscal support for some firms, and more steps are expected.
The epidemic has delayed the return of migrant workers to cities and affected the resumption of firms' operations, which could lead to unemployment and lower incomes, Cai said.




Regions that have not been hit hard by the epidemic should allow migrant workers to return to cities and let firms resume operations on the condition the outbreak is controlled, he said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s anti-virus steps push pork prices toward record
‘Global air cargo industry is unlikely to grow this year’
IndiGo’s Valentine sale starts on discount offers
Turkey picks up JPMorgan as adviser for $7.3b motorway stake sale
Saudi wants quick oil supply cut as virus knock demand
Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
50th meeting of  Shariah Supervisory Committee of IFIL
Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashiul Huq Chowdhury


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft