European shares hit record high as virus cases drop





The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose as much as 0.4per cent to a fresh peak of 430.29. A drop in new virus cases on Tuesday as well as optimism over China's liquidity measures had seen gains in China-sensitive stocks.

"There is a risk-on-and-on-and-on sentiment at this moment... Markets have swallowed the coronavirus issue with ease and have just continued buying," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank in Amsterdam.

"You would almost expect some kind of correction for stocks markets to be around the corner. I don't see it continuing at this pace."

China reported its lowest number of new infections since late-January on Wednesday, leading many to believe that the outbreak, which caused widespread disruptions in one of Europe's biggest trading partners, could have peaked. -Reuters

















Feb 12: European shares hit a record high for the second straight session on Wednesday, as a drop in new coronavirus cases prompted buying in China-focused stocks, even as investors remained wary of the epidemic's economic impact.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose as much as 0.4per cent to a fresh peak of 430.29. A drop in new virus cases on Tuesday as well as optimism over China's liquidity measures had seen gains in China-sensitive stocks."There is a risk-on-and-on-and-on sentiment at this moment... Markets have swallowed the coronavirus issue with ease and have just continued buying," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank in Amsterdam."You would almost expect some kind of correction for stocks markets to be around the corner. I don't see it continuing at this pace."China reported its lowest number of new infections since late-January on Wednesday, leading many to believe that the outbreak, which caused widespread disruptions in one of Europe's biggest trading partners, could have peaked. -Reuters