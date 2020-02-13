Asian shares rise despite worries about virus outbreak





Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5per cent in morning trading to 23,813.14. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6per cent to 7,094.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7per cent to 27,771.29, while the Shanghai Composite inched up 0.1per cent to 2,905.58.

"Despite coronavirus concerns, investors tend to believe that central banks and policymakers have measures to stimulate the economy during and post the public health crisis," said CMC Markets in a report.

China reported 97 more deaths from the new disease, named COVID-19, pushing the total dead past 1,100, even as the country remained largely closed down to prevent its spread. The number of cases worldwide is about 45,000, all but a few hundred in China.

Investor sentiments in Asia were also cheered somewhat by Wall Street, where modest gains overnight nudged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to all-time highs for the second straight day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished essentially flat.

Investors weighed another batch of mostly solid company earnings reports. Sprint soared after a federal judge cleared a major obstacle to the company being acquired by T-Mobile. -AP















