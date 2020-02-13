Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:06 AM
Home Business

Oil jumps as China reports fall of coronavirus cases

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

SEOUL, Feb 12: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday as China reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases since late January, stoking investor hopes that fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer may begin to recover from the epidemic.
Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.12, or 2.1per cent, at $55.13 per barrel at 0748 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 rose 74 cents, or 1.5per cent, to $50.68 a barrel.
According to data through Tuesday, the growth rate of new coronavirus cases in China has slowed to the lowest since Jan. 30. Still, international experts remained cautious over forecasting when the outbreak might reach a peak.
Travel restrictions to and from China and quarantines have cut fuel usage. The two biggest Chinese refiners have said they will reduce their processing by about 940,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a result of the consumption drop, or about 7per cent of their 2019 processing runs.
"As the growth rate of new cases has decreased ... that has improved the (market) sentiment," said Kim Kwang-rae, commodities analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul. The demand concerns from the outbreak pushed Brent and WTI to their lowest in 13 months on Monday. Both benchmarks are down more than 20per cent from highs reached in January.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s anti-virus steps push pork prices toward record
‘Global air cargo industry is unlikely to grow this year’
IndiGo’s Valentine sale starts on discount offers
Turkey picks up JPMorgan as adviser for $7.3b motorway stake sale
Saudi wants quick oil supply cut as virus knock demand
Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
50th meeting of  Shariah Supervisory Committee of IFIL
Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashiul Huq Chowdhury


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft