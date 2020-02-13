Oil jumps as China reports fall of coronavirus cases





SEOUL, Feb 12: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday as China reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases since late January, stoking investor hopes that fuel demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer may begin to recover from the epidemic.Brent crude LCOc1 was up $1.12, or 2.1per cent, at $55.13 per barrel at 0748 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 rose 74 cents, or 1.5per cent, to $50.68 a barrel.According to data through Tuesday, the growth rate of new coronavirus cases in China has slowed to the lowest since Jan. 30. Still, international experts remained cautious over forecasting when the outbreak might reach a peak.Travel restrictions to and from China and quarantines have cut fuel usage. The two biggest Chinese refiners have said they will reduce their processing by about 940,000 barrels per day (bpd) as a result of the consumption drop, or about 7per cent of their 2019 processing runs."As the growth rate of new cases has decreased ... that has improved the (market) sentiment," said Kim Kwang-rae, commodities analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul. The demand concerns from the outbreak pushed Brent and WTI to their lowest in 13 months on Monday. Both benchmarks are down more than 20per cent from highs reached in January. -Reuters