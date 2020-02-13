Singer posts 12 per cent earning rise, gives 77 per cent cash dividend





The company maintained its long history of strong dividends, declaring a 77 per cent cash dividend amounting to Tk 768 million, according to press release.

It also recommended to increase authorized capital from Tk. 1,000 million to Tk. 2,500 million. Its 2019 turnover also increased by 14.2 per cent to Tk. 15.50 billion.

Operating profit for the year increased by 17.6 per cent in 2019, with higher operating margins at 12.6 per cent, versus the prior year of 12.2 per cent.

Singer continued to focus on managing operating expenses, which is 16.5per cent in 2019 against 16.7per cent in the prior year. Profit after tax increased by 12per cent to Tk. 1,032 million, with earnings per share increasing at the same rate to Tk 10.35 per share. Singer continued to enjoy significant increases in unit sales, in particular air conditioners, washing machines, sewing machines and refrigerators boosted by a combination of advertising and sales promotion activities.

During 2019, Emerging Credit Rating Limited (ECRL) announced that it has maintained its AAA long-term credit rating for Singer Bangladesh with a stable outlook for the company.



















