Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:06 AM
Home Business

Taiwan trims 2020 GDP outlook on coronavirus fears

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

TAIPEI, Feb 12: Taiwan's government lowered its 2020 economic growth forecast to 2.37per cent from 2.72per cent amid worries the coronavirus outbreak could hit its export-reliant economy, a key part of the global supply chain for electronics.
Fourth-quarter growth in 2019 was marginally lowered to 3.31per cent per cent from 3.38per cent, putting full-year 2019 GDP at 2.71per cent instead of the preliminary 2.73per cent, according to statistics agency data released on Wednesday.




The government also reduced its inflation outlook for 2020 to 0.62per cent from 0.71per cent projected in November.
Taiwan's economy grew at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years in the fourth quarter, partly helped by a recovery in electronics demand as concerns over US-China trade frictions eased.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s anti-virus steps push pork prices toward record
‘Global air cargo industry is unlikely to grow this year’
IndiGo’s Valentine sale starts on discount offers
Turkey picks up JPMorgan as adviser for $7.3b motorway stake sale
Saudi wants quick oil supply cut as virus knock demand
Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
50th meeting of  Shariah Supervisory Committee of IFIL
Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashiul Huq Chowdhury


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft