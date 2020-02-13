Taiwan trims 2020 GDP outlook on coronavirus fears





TAIPEI, Feb 12: Taiwan's government lowered its 2020 economic growth forecast to 2.37per cent from 2.72per cent amid worries the coronavirus outbreak could hit its export-reliant economy, a key part of the global supply chain for electronics.Fourth-quarter growth in 2019 was marginally lowered to 3.31per cent per cent from 3.38per cent, putting full-year 2019 GDP at 2.71per cent instead of the preliminary 2.73per cent, according to statistics agency data released on Wednesday.The government also reduced its inflation outlook for 2020 to 0.62per cent from 0.71per cent projected in November.Taiwan's economy grew at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years in the fourth quarter, partly helped by a recovery in electronics demand as concerns over US-China trade frictions eased. -Reuters