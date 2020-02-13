Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:06 AM
Home Business

Overseas Investment by Indian firms rises to $2.1b in Jan

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

MUMBAI, Feb 12: Investments by Indian firms in foreign countries in January 2020 rose by nearly 40 per cent to $2.10 billion on a yearly basis, according to data by the Reserve Bank.
Indian companies had invested $1.47 billion in their overseas ventures in the same month a year ago.
Compared monthly, January investments were higher than $1.99 billion in December 2019, showed the RBI data on 'Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI)'.
Of the total capital invested by the India Inc in January this year, $793.82 million was in the form of equity capital, $368.55 came in as debt capital, while the rest $890.75 million was through the issuance of guarantee.
Among the major investors were Bharti Airtel Ltd which pumped in $247.5 million in its wholly owned subsidiary (WoS) in Mauritius; Serum Institute of India $226.07 million in a WoS in the Netherlands and Allcargo Logistics $88.08 million in a wholly owned unit in Belgium.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s anti-virus steps push pork prices toward record
‘Global air cargo industry is unlikely to grow this year’
IndiGo’s Valentine sale starts on discount offers
Turkey picks up JPMorgan as adviser for $7.3b motorway stake sale
Saudi wants quick oil supply cut as virus knock demand
Fed's Powell says economy in good place, warns on coronavirus
50th meeting of  Shariah Supervisory Committee of IFIL
Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashiul Huq Chowdhury


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft