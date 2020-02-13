Govt restricts random use of TIN in buying saving certificates





The Finance Minister has issued a circular Tuesday to this effect and sent it to the Department of National Savings for monitoring and compliance.

According to Finance Ministry sources the Brac Bank has recently complained that the online management of national saving schemes is being misused while buying saving certificates for Future Fund breaching the new rules about it.

The Finance Minister has taken action in the light of the Brac Bank allegation. After the launch of the National Savings Scheme Online Management System, many saving tools were sold in the name of the Futures Fund with the TIN of the organization.

The net sale in December last year was around Tk 53.5 billion but it was Tk 4 billion less while the government had to pay the interests on principal to the tune of Tk 57.56 billion.

In December 2018, the government was able pay over Tk 33.31 billion to clients of savings certificates. In the budget for 2019-20, the government doubled the tax at source on interest earnings from savings certificates to 10 percent regardless the amount of investment.

It later halved the tax on investment of up to Tk 500,000 in savings certificates.

Tax Identification Number was also made compulsory for investments of more than Tk 100,000. As the government set some more conditions like use of bank account for purchase of savings certificates led to a drop in the sale.

The government has set a target to borrow Tk 270 billion from sales of savings certificates current fiscal year, but was able to take only Tk 54.33 billion in the first six months.

It means the government now has two options. Firstly, it can take steps to raise savings certificate sales to borrow Tk 219.67 billion from these in the remaining six months.

The other option is to borrow money from the banks, which will mount already high pressure on private sector investment.















