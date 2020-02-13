IFC launches web portal to monitor resource usage in BD garments sector



Male workers ironing clothes at a garment factory in Dhaka. However, women constitute more than 80 percent of employees in the country's garment sector.

This initiative comes as IFC-led Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT II) enters its third year with eight partners working together to reduce the environmental impact of the export-oriented sector.

Bangladesh is the second largest apparel exporter in the world, next only to China, according to the World Trade Organization. Apparels account for more than 80 percent of the country's exports.

The data-driven monitoring software will provide real-time analytics for readymade garment factories, helping them in their efforts to improve use of resources, such as water and energy.

"The textile industry in Bangladesh continues to be a priority for IFC," said Wendy Werner, IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

"Through programs like PaCT, we hope to contribute towards improving sector competitiveness by promoting resource efficiency through innovative ways and evolving with global trends."

The portal was launched at the PaCT annual meet held in Dhaka on Wednesday, where panel discussions focused on issues such as low-carbon opportunities in the textile industry. Panelists also highlighted how emerging consumer behavior and choice are now shaping the global apparel market.

Supported by Denmark, Australia, and the Netherlands, PaCT's multi-stakeholder partnership has already helped the industry save 25 billion liters of water and 2.5 million megawatt hours of energy annually.

Launched in 2018, PaCT II works with 132 factories to adopt state-of-the-art efficiency and reduce water, energy, and chemical use to meet global standards.

"This monitoring tool will work as an analytical information exchange platform to help with users' decision-making regarding water and energy consumption. It can play a big role in leading the industry towards sustainability and achieve results that are right for the industry, the planet, and our future generation," said PaCT Programme Manager Nishat Chowdhury.

Five textile brands - VF Corp, PUMA, Levi Strauss & Co, TESCO, and GAP Inc. - have partnered with the PaCT programme. Jeanologia, Radiant Alliance, and EMKAY are the technology providers, while Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is the implementing partner.









In a video message, Dr. Rubana Huq, President of BGMEA, said: "The industry has saved a huge amount of water and energy through the collaborative partnership with PaCT. We would like to think and shape tomorrow for the better and we can only do that by being the best of partners in the days to come."





IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has developed PaCT Portal, a web tool to help calculate resource consumption in the country's readymade garments industry.This initiative comes as IFC-led Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT II) enters its third year with eight partners working together to reduce the environmental impact of the export-oriented sector.Bangladesh is the second largest apparel exporter in the world, next only to China, according to the World Trade Organization. Apparels account for more than 80 percent of the country's exports.The data-driven monitoring software will provide real-time analytics for readymade garment factories, helping them in their efforts to improve use of resources, such as water and energy."The textile industry in Bangladesh continues to be a priority for IFC," said Wendy Werner, IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal."Through programs like PaCT, we hope to contribute towards improving sector competitiveness by promoting resource efficiency through innovative ways and evolving with global trends."The portal was launched at the PaCT annual meet held in Dhaka on Wednesday, where panel discussions focused on issues such as low-carbon opportunities in the textile industry. Panelists also highlighted how emerging consumer behavior and choice are now shaping the global apparel market.Supported by Denmark, Australia, and the Netherlands, PaCT's multi-stakeholder partnership has already helped the industry save 25 billion liters of water and 2.5 million megawatt hours of energy annually.Launched in 2018, PaCT II works with 132 factories to adopt state-of-the-art efficiency and reduce water, energy, and chemical use to meet global standards."This monitoring tool will work as an analytical information exchange platform to help with users' decision-making regarding water and energy consumption. It can play a big role in leading the industry towards sustainability and achieve results that are right for the industry, the planet, and our future generation," said PaCT Programme Manager Nishat Chowdhury.Five textile brands - VF Corp, PUMA, Levi Strauss & Co, TESCO, and GAP Inc. - have partnered with the PaCT programme. Jeanologia, Radiant Alliance, and EMKAY are the technology providers, while Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is the implementing partner.In a video message, Dr. Rubana Huq, President of BGMEA, said: "The industry has saved a huge amount of water and energy through the collaborative partnership with PaCT. We would like to think and shape tomorrow for the better and we can only do that by being the best of partners in the days to come."