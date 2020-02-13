Video
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:05 AM
Home Back Page

HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati’s bail

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday issued a rule asking the government to explain in two weeks why Baul singer Shariat Sarkar alias Shariat Bayati should not be granted bail in a case filed against him under the Digital Security Act on charge of hurting religious sentiment.




An HC bench of Justice Md Emdadul Huq and Justice Akram Hosen Chowdhury issued the rule after hearing a bail petition filed by Shariat Bayati.
Lawyer Monera Haque appeared for the Shariat Boyati while Deputy Attorney General Gias Uddin Ahmed represented the state in the court.
Lawyer Monera Haque claimed that the case was filed against Shariat Bayati on false allegation.
On December 24, 2019, Shariat Bayati made some comments over Quaran and Hadith while he was performing at a programme at Dhamrai in Dhaka.



HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
