China envoy seeks help from int’l leaders to fight coronavirus



Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming speaking at a press conference jointly organized by Bangladesh-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Chinese embassy at National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Observer

The Chinese Ambassador made the call at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club jointly organized by Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Chinese Embassy.

Commercial Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Liu Zhenhua, BCCCI President Gazi Golam Murtoza and General Secretary Shahjahan Mridha Benu were also present at the press conference.

He said, "The import-export trade between Bangladesh and China has declined in recent time. But it will not have long-term impact on the trade between the two countries."

"We hope that China will overcome it very soon. The Chinese government is sincere in this regard and they are dealing with the situation efficiently."

The Chinese Ambassador said 10 percent of the engineers and workers working in various mega projects in Bangladesh are staying in China now. Mega projects will not be affected by this 10 percent manpower.

The Chinese Ambassador said around 70 percent garment and textile equipment of Bangladesh are imported from China.

Li also said, "People contains virus not equipment. We should deal with the virus menace scientifically. We have to be aware of rumors that affect business badly."

The news about shortage of food of Bangladeshi students in china is not true and they have enough food and water for the students, mentioned the China Ambassador.

A lot of face masks have been given to china embassy from BCCCI as a symbol of friendship.

















