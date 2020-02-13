Coronavirus: China death toll tops 1,100





The 2,015 new confirmed cases took China's total to 44,653. That was the lowest daily rise since Jan. 30 and came a day after epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan forecast the epidemic would peak in China this month before subsiding.

His comments gave some balm to public fears and to markets, where global stocks surged to record highs on hopes of an end to disruption in the world's second largest economy.

China's latest figures also showed that the number of deaths on the mainland rose by 97 to 1,113 by the end of Tuesday. As Beijing scrambles to contain the outbreak, the number of people infected on a cruise ship off Japan's coast rose to 174 -- the biggest cluster outside the Chinese mainland.

But in a positive development, the number of new cases has fallen in Hubei for two straight days, according to figures from the National Health Commission. Outside the province, the number of new patients has declined for the past week.

"In general, the number of new cases is now slowly decreasing," Zhong Nanshan, a renowned scientist at China's National Health Commission, said in a video conference with medical staff in Wuhan on Tuesday.

In Geneva, the WHO is hosting a two-day international conference on combatting the virus during which it decided to name it COVID-19 -- in keeping with guidelines aimed at avoiding linking disease to an animal or a geographic location.

Warning it posed a "very grave threat" to the world, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there was a "window of opportunity to hit hard and stand in unison to fight this virus in every corner".

"We are not defenceless," Tedros said, adding: "If we invest now... we have a realistic chance of stopping this outbreak."

In addition to locking down Hubei, authorities have restricted movements in several other cities far from the epicentre in its unprecedented effort to contain the virus.

Authorities have found a cluster in the northern port city of Tianjin, where 39 people were infected in one department store, according to the official Xinhua news agency. The first case was a salesperson who was diagnosed on January 31.

Several countries have banned arrivals from China, while major airlines have halted flights to and from the country, as hundreds of people have now been infected in some two-dozen countries.

The biggest cluster of cases outside China is on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan's coast.

An additional 39 people on board the Diamond Princess have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total of cases to 174, while thousands of passengers and crew face a second week in quarantine. -AFP





















