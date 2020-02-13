Video
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:05 AM
Home Back Page

Cultural practices indispensable for  uplift: Hasina

She opens month-long drama festival

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said cultural practices are indispensable for taking the country towards development.
"I think our cultural practices are very essential when we want to take the country towards development," she said while inaugurating the month-long drama festival across the country through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganobhaban in the capital.
Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation, in collaboration with the Cultural Affairs Ministry and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, arranged the National Drama Festival 2020 with the participation of 400 drama troupes across 64 districts of the country.
The Prime Minister said sports, games and cultural practices are essential to bring children, juveniles and the young generation to the right path as nowadays drugs, terrorism and militancy take both a family and a society to the path of destruction.
"The more we'll engage them in these (sports, games and cultural practices), the more we'll be able to bring them to the right path," she said.
Noting that cultural development is a quality of a nation, Sheikh Hasina said, "We'll have to uphold this characteristic."   
She said the nature of a nation can be exposed, presented or disseminated through the practices of a culture by all irrespective of religion and race.    -UNB


