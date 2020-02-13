Four witnesses testify in court





Those testified in the court are two neighbours, Md Masum, Humayun Kabir, and victim's family friend Rashedul Islam.

Judge Kazi Abdul Hannan of Women and Children's Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 recorded the statements of the three witnesses and fixed February 19 for producing the rest of the witnesses.

With the three, a total of 12 prosecution witnesses have testified in the case.

On November 5 in 2019, Mohammad Arjun, investigation officer of the case and inspector of the Detective Branch of police, submitted charge sheet against the lone accused Harun-or-Rashid.

Saima, 7, younger daughter of Abdus Salam, was found dead in a flat on the 8th floor of a building at Wari on July 5 in 2019.

According to the victim's family, Saima came out of their flat located on the 6th floor of the building for going to their neighbour's flat to play with her friends.

Later, she was found dead in the kitchen of a flat on the 8th floor which basically remains locked all the time. The autopsy report said that the child was raped before murder.

















