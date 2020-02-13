19 people sued over trawler capsize in Bay





Coast Guard official SM Islam filed the lawsuit with Teknaf Police Station on Wednesday morning where Sayed Alam, a resident of Noakhalipara in the upazila, has been made the main accused.

The Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Police Station, Pradeep Kumar Das, confirmed the matter.

Police said 73 people who were rescued alive till this morning, have been kept at in custody of the police station.

Some eight people were shown arrested from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning following the case.

Two trawlers left Teknaf's Monakhali area for Malaysia with over 250 Rohingyas at 8:00pm on Monday and one of the trawlers sank nearly 3 to 4 kms off the St Martin's Island early Tuesday.

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard and Navy in a joint drive retrieved 15 bodies till today.

Police have so far detained eight 'agents', including four survivors of the disaster near St Martin's Island, according to OC Pradip.

"Four named suspects in the case were arrested during drives in various parts of Teknaf since Tuesday night. Prior to that, we arrested four others who were rescued from the Bay. Among them, two are members of the Rohingya community and six are Bangladeshi citizens."

The arrested have been sent to a court, said the OC, adding that efforts to apprehend the other suspects are on.

The other survivors will also be produced in court by the police. The authorities will then take appropriate actions against them in accordance with the court's directives.

Rescuers plucked another Rohingya out of the Bay alive off the coast of St Martin's Island early Wednesday, according to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

He received first aid at St Martin's Health Complex before being placed in the custody of Teknaf police, said Lt Commander Naeem-ul-Haque, in-charge of the Coast Guard's station at St Martin's Island.





















