Three accused on remand, one confesses





Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaur Rahman passed the remand order against three on Wednesday while Metropolitan Magistrate Sattyabrata Shikder recorded statement of another accused named Mehedi Hasan Nayayn.

The accused, who have been remanded, are Shabbir , Joni and Golam Mosatafa.

Banghshal police Sub-Inspector Noor Alam Miah, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the four before the court.

A group of people, mostly local traders, on Tuesday swooped on the two journalists of private TV channel News24 when they were on their way to Armanitola where the officials of Customs Bond were carrying out drives against traders involved in buying and selling products and raw materials imported using bond benefits.































