Shun mentality that only English medium students are brilliant: PM





She also said that she does not see any point in keeping quota for English medium students at public universities, including BUET.

She came up with the remarks while responding to a supplementary question from BNP's Chapainawabganj-3 MP Harun-ur Rashid Harun during the PM's question-answer session.

"From the question it appears that if anyone studies in English medium, only that student is brilliant [but] those from Bangla medium aren't. We come from Bangla medium, maybe we aren't brilliant, but that doesn't mean we're the worst. We could have produced better results if we'd been given a little bit more scope to study," she said.

In the supplementary question, Harun said that a couple of years ago, the High Court gave a direction to preserve five percent of the total seats at BUET and other public universities for English medium students. He also mentioned that the directive was yet to be followed by public universities. In response, the Prime minister asked why seats need to be reserved for English medium students. "I don't see any logic," she said.

Responding to Jatiya Party's Mujibul Chunnu's supplementary question, Sheikh Hasina said the public universities once struggled with session jam and for that reason the system of two shifts or evening shifts was introduced.

She said that many teachers of the public universities showed more sincerity to take classes at private universities than at their own universities.

"As a result, problems rose in their respective educational institutions," she said. -UNB























