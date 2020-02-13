Video
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:05 AM
Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020

Dear Sir

As the deadly coronavirus has spread worldwide, it has carried with it xenophobia and Asian communities around the world are finding themselves subject to suspicion and fear. These are considered as "Yellow Alert" or " New yellow peril". The phrase embodies the worst of anti-Asian fears and "Yellow Peril" was an old racist ideology that targeted East Asians in Western countries. There has been a spike in reports of anti-Chinese rhetoric directed at people of Asian origin, regardless of whether they have ever visited the centre of the epidemic or been in contact with the virus.

Chinese tourists have reportedly been spat at in the Italian city of Venice, a family in Turin was accused of carrying the disease, and mothers in Milan have used social media to call for children to be kept away from Chinese classmates. These are the some bitter experience of either Chinese origin or tourists and facing discriminating approach, attitude and blindly racism behaviour across the globe.

The hysteria around the coronavirus has uncovered deeply rooted anti-Chinese sentiments and xenophobic attitudes. The viral spread of disinformation and the mainstream media's framing of the coronavirus as a "Chinese" disease is dangerously intertwining racism and fear.




The coronavirus has sparked vitriolic responses across the world and it seems most people believe the virus can be passed on by every person of East Asian descent, which is not true. This is really an unfair and unjustified attitude towards innocent people and it should be stopped.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka 



