Trump’s possible second term and global peace



ABDUL RAHMAN MALIK



The surprise judgment relieved the US President Donald Trump from pressure of being impeached for charges. Many analysts consider Donald Trump's recent acquittal in the so-called impeachment trial as surprise gain before this year's Presidential Elections 2020. But it is too early to predict since there are tough contenders like Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden in the Presidential race.



The Republicans are sure that he will likely win the elections and hold the presidency for yet another term since they foresee a less tough competition after the treacherous Impeachment trial came in his favour increasing his credibility and psychological win over the opponents.

Though Trump has witnessed moral victory in the impeachment trial, yet he has tarnished the image of United States globally and the United States stands isolated in the world owing to pursuing a flawed foreign policy in Middle East, Africa and Asia.



Consequently, President Donald Trump's impeachment trial victory might be a great setback for Democrats as they expected a lot from the Trial but the result was frustrating and devastating for democrats.



Furthermore, after acquittal from the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump lashed out at the political rivals that they conspired against him and dragged him in the so-called impeachment trial and showed the first-page Headline of Daily Washington Post to the supporters which read "Trump Acquitted" as lead Headline. As soon as he showed the Newspaper Headline, the audience started clapping, roaring and applauding his acquittal. President Donald concluded his remark as "This is the Result".



Moreover, Trump's win of Democratic primary in IOWA State from Republican platform was also a positive sign of his winning the Election 2020. On the other hand, the socialist Bernie Sanders has been a strong contender in Presidential Elections.



There is tough competition between these two to win Nominee for Presidential Elections as the IOWA caucus results pour in. Though app issues resulted in delayed results amid fears that the app might be hacked to influence and affect the Presidential Elections.

On the other hand, the US State Department has been meeting in New York with United Nations Security Council to apprise them regarding US President Donald Trump's controversial "Deal of the century" or Middle East Peace Plan.



The Peace plan has already received severe criticism since it is quite impractical that Israel- the occupational force be given Jerusalem as Capital which is categorically rejected by Palestinian President Mehmood Abbas and recently held OIC summit in Saudi Arabia.

The OIC members categorically rejected US President Donald Trump's Middle East Peace Plan. Most of the leaders have blasted the so-called 'Deal of The Century' as deal of treachery against the Palestinians aimed at the extension of the Greater Israel plan and depriving Palestinians of their territory.



Most experts are of the view that the deal of the century is similar to Bantu homelands that had been created for black South Africans to bolster Apartheid. Although the black homelands were created these were never accepted by South Africans.



The analysts are of the view the Trump-Netanyahu nexus may have led to 'Deal of the Century' into reality--confirming that Trump has embraced Zionism or he is under pressure from Israeli Lobby to ensure a larger territory for Greater Israel.



According to the UNGA Resolution # 181 of 1947 that called for the partition of Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, with the city of Jerusalem as a "corpus separatum" ("separate entity") to be governed by a special international regime; the UNSC resolution # 242 of 1967 which called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the occupied territories, acknowledged the claim of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of every state in the region and called on the UN secretary-general to appoint an envoy to facilitate an acceptable solution to the conflict; and, UN SC Resolution 2334 of 2016 which reaffirmed the two-state solution.

The two-state solution will only be acceptable if Jerusalem should be capital of Palestine or the territory may be restored in original shape and occupied territories are retrieved from Israel such as West Bank, Golen Hights etc.



The Middle East plan is very dangerous and may further aggravate the Situation since the Middle East presents a grim look already. There is complete chaos in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Palestine. People are engaged in civil war. The law and order situation is abysmally calling for an immediate end to strikes and foreign intervention. The assassination of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani by the US was great blunder committed by Trump Administration that escalated the diplomatic relations with Iran.



The states of Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Iraq and Palestine are in a serious humanitarian crisis as people of these states have been experiencing US presence in their lands.

Iran's economy has been paralyzed owing to tough US Economic Sanctions after Obama and Khatemi Nuclear deal was scrapped by US President Donald Trump and imposed severe economic sanctions that have crippled Iranian Economy.



Political pundits are predicting a surprise win for Donald Trump in US Elections 2020 unlike his recent acquittal in Impeachment Trial which will be used by President Trump as a clean chit for presidential Elections though the results may be upsetting, unpredictable in coming days.



On the other hand, democratic candidate Bernie Sanders may have a strong contest for presidential Election Race as he has reportedly won the IOWA Caucus and New Hampshire recently.



The write writes from Pakistan















