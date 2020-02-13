

Tackling fire incidents in 2020



It is worrying that fire incidents are occurring in the capital time and again inflicting huge losses. Most of the fire incidents usually occur during the dry season. That is why the fire fighting agency as well as the general public ought to remain more conscious during the period. As fire originates mainly from kitchens, burning cigarette stubs, electric short circuit, etc, extra caution is necessary about these things. The buildings in old Dhaka and garments factories are particularly vulnerable to fire. Most tragic of the fire incidents occurs in these places.



After the catastrophic fire in the Nimtali area of Old Dhaka in 2010 that had killed 124 people, the relevant authorities swung into action to remove inflammable materials but that effort was short-lived and not successful. The follow-up programmes did not see the light of day. It is very unfortunate. The Nimtoli fire was followed by several other fires in the capital claiming many lives and causing property losses. After the fire at Nimtoli, the government issued a directive to shift all chemical warehouses out of the old part of the city. But only a few warehouses were shifted, ironically from one densely populated residential area to another. What difference did it make? Why this apathy of the traders to the instruction of the relevant authorities?











The firemen have to work under various constraints and difficult circumstances. While performing responsibility they sometimes come under attack by agitated mob. Their failures are taken seriously but their achievements are hardly rewarded. The narrow roads and lanes choked with traffic make it difficult for them very often to reach the spots timely and extinguish the flames. The authorities concerned should arrange regular training and fire fighting drills for the firemen on a regular basis.



Lastly, taking the ESSAB conference with due importance, our relevant ministry and fire fighting authorities must adopt newer methods and strategies to minimise the incidence of fire accidents in the country.

