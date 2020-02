Steel bailey bridge over Rajerber Canal in Madhabpasha Union under Babuganj Upazila

A steel bailey bridge over Rajerber Canal in Madhabpasha Union under Babuganj Upazila of Barishal collapsed on Tuesday morning after a stone-laden truck moved over the bridge, snapping road communication between Barishal and Banaripara and Nesarabad upazilas of Pirojpur District. No casualty has been reported. photo: observer