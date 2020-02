Distributed Tk 50,000 in cheque among 232 helpless patients and certificates among 50 transgender trainees Tangail District Administration distributed Tk 50,000 in cheque among 232 helpless patients and certificates among 50 transgender trainees at Government Shishu Paribar (Female) Auditorium in the town on Tuesday. The picture shows DC Md Shahidul Islam distributing a certificate to a transgender. photo: Observer