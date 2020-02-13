Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria

BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 12: A prisoner, who was jailed in drug and extortion cases, died at Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Asadul Islam, 29, also a police constable, was a resident of Debidwar Upazila in Cumilla District.

Asadul fell sick at Brahmanbaria District Jail in the afternoon, and later he was sent to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Superintendent of Police Md Iqbal Hossen said Asadul died from heart disease.

Asadul was jailed on December 13 last year in drug and extortion cases filed with Sadar Police Station.







