Four found dead in three districts





MYMENSINGH: Two persons including a newborn baby were found dead in separate incidents in Gafargaon Upazila on Tuesday.

Police recovered a newborn's body from Gafargaon Railway Station officers' bungalow in Gafargaon Upazila of the district in the afternoon.

Being informed by locals and Gafargaon GRP members, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

Gafargaon GRP Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector Shahidullah Hiru confirmed the incident. On the other hand, police recovered a girl's hanging body from the upazila on the same day.

Deceased Shahnaj Akhter, 13, was a resident of Biroi Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Shahinuzzaman Khan said family members found Sahnaj hanging inside the house in the morning and informed police. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

HABIGANJ: Police recovered a union parishad (UP) member's body from Baniachong Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Arun Das, 65, was the member of ward no. 8 of Pukra UP in the upazila, and also science and technology affairs secretary of union Awami League.

Family members said Arun went out of the house on Monday morning to attend a religious festival in nearby Kabirpur Village. But, he did not return home.

Later, his nephew Jagodish Das spotted the body on the bank of a pond in the area and informed police.

Police recovered and sent the body to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from her husband's house at Uttar Shullokia Village under Kaladorap Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Suraiya Akhter, 21, was the wife of Noman Siddiki Sohel of the village.

Deceased's maternal Uncle Robiul Islam alleged after their marriage, Sohel used to torture Suraiya over dowry and other reasons. On Sunday noon, Sohel and his father Nur Mohammad beat her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Later, they informed Suraiya's parents that she committed suicide.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

















