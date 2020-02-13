Video
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:04 AM
Home Countryside

Road mishaps claim 6 lives

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

Six persons including two women were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Rajshahi, Natore, Bogura and Habiganj, in four days.
RAJSHSHI: Three persons were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in the district recently.
Two persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Razabari Intersection area in Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Of the deceased, one was identified as Zahidul Islam, 18, son of Jalal Uddin of Char Chanlapur Village in Savar Upazila of Dhaka.
In-Charge of Premtoli Police Camp Abdul Bari said a truck hit a pickup in Razabari Intersection area on Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway at around 8am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three others injured.
The injured were taken to Godagari Health complex, the official added.
On the other hand, a trader was killed in a separate road accident in Shibjait area under Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Firoz Ahmed, 45, was a resident of Mangalpara Village in Puthia Upazila of the district.
Eyewitness of the incident and Rajshahi Zila Parishad Member Abu Jafar said the deceased was returning home riding a motorcycle. On the way, a straw-laden votvoti (locally made vehicle) dashed the bike, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, the deceased's family members recovered the body and took it to home.
Inspector (Investigation) of Bagmara Police Station (PS) Afzal Hossen said they seized the votvoti but its driver fled the scene.
An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the inspector added.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A boy was crushed under a brick-laden tractor at Manoir Village under Jonail Union in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Moazzem Hossen, 16, was the son of Shafiqul Islam alias Sobaj Uddin, and a tractor helper of NMP Bricks in the village.
Union Parishad Chairman Tozammel Haque said the boy fell from the tractor and was seriously injured. Later, he died at a local clinic.
BOGURA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Santahar area under Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Deceased Rina Akhter, 35, was the wife of Abdur Razzak of Boro Akhira Village in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses said the victim was coming to her husband's business establishment in Santahar Ayez Plaza Market. At that time, a speedy motorcycle dashed her from behind, leaving her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Naogaon Sadar Hospital first but later to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead.
Santahar Police Outpost Inspector Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.
NABIGANJ, HABIGANJ: An old woman was crushed under a bus on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Minajpur area under Nabiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Fuljan Bibi, 68, was the wife of late Wasil Ullah of Moshibpur Village under Dighalbak Union in the upazila.
Locals said the woman was crossing the road in the said area. At that time, a Sylhet-bound bus dashed her, leaving her dead on the spot.
Locals caught the bus but its driver fled the scene.
Protesting the incident, locals blocked the road for about an hour. Later, they withdrew the blockade following assurance of higher police personnel.
Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur Highway PS Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan confirmed the news.


