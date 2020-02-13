80 detained in five districts





PABNA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 arrested two accused murderers from the bus terminal area in the district town on Tuesday at around 7pm.

The arrested persons are: Md Nazu, 26, son of Siraj Paramanik and Md Zillur Paramanik, 30, son of late Jalu Paramanik. Both are the residents of Satanir Char Village in Santhia Upazila.

Pabna RAB-12 members handed them over to Santhia Police.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police detained two persons along with 115 smuggled mobile phone sets from Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The detainees are Imam Hossain, 36, of Ashrafpur Village in Nabinagar Upazila, and Akram, 20, of Pairotala area in the district town.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ashuganj Police Station (PS) Md Jabed Mahmud said, on information, police raided Sonarampur area in the afternoon, and after searching a private car, seized the mobile phone sets worth about Tk 11 lakh.

JOYPURHAT: Police, in separate drives on Tuesday, detained 29 people from different places of the district on different charges.

Of the detainees, 15 are accused in different cases while five are drug traders and others were detained on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge amount of drugs during the drives.

The detainees were sent to jail following a court order, said district police sources.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Sunday night till Monday morning, detained 46 people from the city.

Of the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts, and the rest were detained on different charges.

During the drives, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

NARAYANGANJ: Police arrested a madrasa teacher from Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday night for his attempt to rape a student.

Arrested Shafiqul Islam, 24, is a teacher of Madrasatus-Sharf-Al-Islamia.

Victim's aunt lodged a complaint with Sonargaon PS on Monday noon.

The teacher would often harass the victim, a first-grader at the institution, according to the complaint.

On February 6, the teacher called the victim to his room and attempted to rape him.































