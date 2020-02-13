Two get life term in two districts





KISHOREGANJ: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term imprisonment and fined him Tk 20,000, in default to suffer two months more in jail, for killing his wife in 2017.

Lifer Shamir Uddin, 35, is a resident of Syedgaon Village in Pakundia Upazila of the district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Pradip Kumar Roy delivered the verdict.

As per the prosecution, Shamir killed his wife Marzina Akhter, 25, on July 14, 2017 following a family feud. Later, the victim's father Nurul Islam filed a case with Pakundia Police Station accusing Shamir.

BARISHAL: A court here on Monday sentenced a man to life-term jail and fined him Tk 1 lakh, in default to suffer three more years' rigorous imprisonment for violating a minor girl.

Convicted Shajahan Rari, 29, is the son of late Sayed Zaman Rari of Iarbeg Village in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district.

As per prosecution, on March 3, 2010, the convict forcibly took the girl to a nearby field and raped her.

Victim's mother filed a case on March 7 of the same year accusing Shahjahan.

Police filed charge sheet on May 15 of the same year.

Later, Judge of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Abu Shamim Azad delivered the verdict.



























