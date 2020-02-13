Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:03 AM
Home Countryside

Access of deprived women to digital services stressed

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 12: Speakers at a function here on Wednesday underscored the need for access of underprivileged women of the society to digital services to help make them empowered.
In this connection, info lady popularly known as 'Tathya Apa' can play significant role to popularise the digital services to the backward women of the society through having access them to the services, they said.
They made the comments while addressing a Special Uthan Boithak on the Mujib Barsha, birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on Kholahati Union Parishad premises in Gaibandha Sadar Upazila on Wednesday.
Upazila Information Centre arranged the function under 'Women Empowerment aimed at Building Digital Bangladesh through Information and Communication Technology' project, Phase II of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha (JMS) of the Woman and Child Affairs Ministry.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest while Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Prasun Kumar Chakrabartee presided over the function.
District Officer of JMS Golam Faruk, Upazila Social Services Officer M Nasir Uddin Shah, Former Deputy Commander of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Khoybar Hossain, Information Services Officer Mafia Akhter, and Senior Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman.
The speakers urged the information service officers to go to the doorsteps of the underprivileged women and to make the digital services more popular to them.
DC Abdul Matin said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been working relentlessly since 2009 to turn Bangladesh into a digital country by 2021, and the efforts are continuing.
Almost all the officials work of government organisations including non-government ones had already been digitised, and the common people of the country started to get the benefits of the digital services, the DC also said.
He also asked the information services officers and employees to be more serious and professional in providing their digital services to the backward women so that they can get digital services from various sectors, including health, education, agriculture, business, and gender.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Steel bailey bridge over Rajerber Canal in Madhabpasha Union under Babuganj Upazila
Distributed Tk 50,000 in cheque among 232 helpless patients and certificates among 50 transgender trainees
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
Four found dead in three districts
Road mishaps claim 6 lives
80 detained in five districts
Two get life term in two districts
Access of deprived women to digital services stressed


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft