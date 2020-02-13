Access of deprived women to digital services stressed





In this connection, info lady popularly known as 'Tathya Apa' can play significant role to popularise the digital services to the backward women of the society through having access them to the services, they said.

They made the comments while addressing a Special Uthan Boithak on the Mujib Barsha, birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on Kholahati Union Parishad premises in Gaibandha Sadar Upazila on Wednesday.

Upazila Information Centre arranged the function under 'Women Empowerment aimed at Building Digital Bangladesh through Information and Communication Technology' project, Phase II of Jatiya Mahila Sangstha (JMS) of the Woman and Child Affairs Ministry.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as chief guest while Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Prasun Kumar Chakrabartee presided over the function.

District Officer of JMS Golam Faruk, Upazila Social Services Officer M Nasir Uddin Shah, Former Deputy Commander of Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Khoybar Hossain, Information Services Officer Mafia Akhter, and Senior Journalist Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman.

The speakers urged the information service officers to go to the doorsteps of the underprivileged women and to make the digital services more popular to them.

DC Abdul Matin said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been working relentlessly since 2009 to turn Bangladesh into a digital country by 2021, and the efforts are continuing.

Almost all the officials work of government organisations including non-government ones had already been digitised, and the common people of the country started to get the benefits of the digital services, the DC also said.

He also asked the information services officers and employees to be more serious and professional in providing their digital services to the backward women so that they can get digital services from various sectors, including health, education, agriculture, business, and gender.



















