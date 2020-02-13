

Corona virus impact: Crab, eel export to China faces setback

As a result, several thousand people of the region are facing debacle as the export of crab and eel fish to China has remained suspended since January 25 last.

Sources said due to the suspension of the export, the farmers are locally selling per kg crab at Tk 300 against the previous price of Tk 2,000 and eel fish at Tk 200 against the previous price of Tk 800 to 1,000.

Hemanta Dolui, proprietor of Hemanta Enterprise, said he has been dealing in crab and eel at Parulia Bazaar for the last six years. Small traders from Ujirpur, Gazirhat, Badartola, Kulia and Parulia used to sell crab and eel to the traders of Parulia Bazaar. He exported crab to China at Tk 800 to 2,000 per kg according to size and quality while eel at Tk 800 to 1,000.

He also said, "I used to send five to six metric tons of eel to Uttara in Dhaka after every two to three days. But, since January 25 last, the export has remained suspended. Now, we are collecting only 30 to 40 kg of eel after every two days. But, due to absence of customers, those eels are dying. Fishermen of Munshiganj, Kalabari and Burigoalini in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district use dried eel to catch crabs. Per kg dried eel is being sold at Tk 250 to 300."

Crab and eel traders of Parulia Bazaar- Sandip Poit, Prasenjit Mondal and Abul Kashem said, hundreds of traders along with eel and crab collectors are now leading a hard life as the prices of crab and eel have reduced beyond their apprehension.

Sunil Bhuiyan of Dakkhin Parulia said he has been collecting and storing eel and sending those to Dhaka for the last 12 years. Due to the recent decreased demand, most of those are getting rotten, and they are incurring a huge loss.

Basudev Mondal, assistant general secretary of District Crab Traders Association, said they used to send crab and eel to various companies in Dhaka who export those to China and North Korea. Now, the export has remained suspended since January 25 last. More than Tk 10 crore remained arrear to the traders in Dhaka.

He said if the export to crab and eel is not started immediately, several hundred people involved with the trade and collection of those would simply starve or be forced to do anti-social activities for survival.

Moniruzzaman, senior fisheries officer of Satkhira, said the Bangladeshi eel and crab exporters would get an outstanding amount of Tk 150 crore from the Chinese importers. They are now worried at the present situation of corona virus spread in China.























