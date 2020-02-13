Four CUET teachers gets Best Paper award



In this connection, CUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam congratulated and greeted the awarding teachers. CHATTOGRAM, FEB 12: Four teachers of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) received the 'Best Paper' award at the 5th ICCESD-2020 International Conference on Civil Engineering was held on 7-9 February at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET).Prof Dr Sudip Kumar Pal, Prof Dr GM Sadikul Islam, Associate Professor Dr Aftabur Rahman, and Assistant Professor Nafisa Tabassum were received these Best Paper Award in three categories apart from the articles presented at the conference.In this connection, CUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam congratulated and greeted the awarding teachers.