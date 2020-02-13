Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:03 AM
Home City News

Contraband cigarette, gold seized at Ctg

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 12: Customs Intelligence in cooperation with a vigilance team of National Security Intelligence (NSI) recovered 240 cartons of contraband cigarettes and two gold bars at Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram on Tuesday night.
Airport sources said passenger Morshed Alam, a resident of Hathazari upazila, landed at Shah Amanat International airport from Abu Dhabi by Air Arabia flight with these cigarettes and gold bars around 10:50pm. Assistant Commissioner of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Mohammad Readul Islam said 240 cartons of cigars and two gold bars recovered from the passenger.
The recovered gold and cigarettes were handed over to the airport customs, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
An unhappy birthday for Abrar’s family
Unfit vehicles won’t be allowed on roads: HC
Four CUET teachers gets Best Paper award
Campus News
Crab farmers, exporters feel the pinch of coronavirus fallout
Contraband cigarette, gold seized at Ctg
Call to create 10,000 jobs for persons with disabilities
Five including mother, daughter killed in road crashes in 4 dists


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft