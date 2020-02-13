Contraband cigarette, gold seized at Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 12: Customs Intelligence in cooperation with a vigilance team of National Security Intelligence (NSI) recovered 240 cartons of contraband cigarettes and two gold bars at Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram on Tuesday night.

Airport sources said passenger Morshed Alam, a resident of Hathazari upazila, landed at Shah Amanat International airport from Abu Dhabi by Air Arabia flight with these cigarettes and gold bars around 10:50pm. Assistant Commissioner of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) Mohammad Readul Islam said 240 cartons of cigars and two gold bars recovered from the passenger.

The recovered gold and cigarettes were handed over to the airport customs, he said.









