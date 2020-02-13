Call to create 10,000 jobs for persons with disabilities





The meeting on persons with disabilities and autism was held today at NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) in the city, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) Director General (Additional Secretary) A K M Abdus Salam presided over the meeting where participants shared their ideas which could be initiated for the well-being of the specially-abled people, it added.

Several issues were proposed in the meeting for special groups such as training on sign language for 100 people, installing challenged-people friendly toilet and other infrastructure in all NGOs and placing banner with the logo of Mujib Year on office premises.

Representative from 50 national and international NGOs participated in the meeting and shared their plan for celebration of the Mujib Year, a press release said. -BSS





















Speakers at a view exchange meeting on Thursday underscored the need for creating employment opportunity for 10,000 persons with disabilities to bring them to the mainstream of the society.The meeting on persons with disabilities and autism was held today at NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) in the city, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) Director General (Additional Secretary) A K M Abdus Salam presided over the meeting where participants shared their ideas which could be initiated for the well-being of the specially-abled people, it added.Several issues were proposed in the meeting for special groups such as training on sign language for 100 people, installing challenged-people friendly toilet and other infrastructure in all NGOs and placing banner with the logo of Mujib Year on office premises.Representative from 50 national and international NGOs participated in the meeting and shared their plan for celebration of the Mujib Year, a press release said. -BSS