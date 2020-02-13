Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:03 AM
Home City News

Call to create 10,000 jobs for persons with disabilities

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Speakers at a view exchange meeting on Thursday underscored the need for creating employment opportunity for 10,000 persons with disabilities to bring them to the mainstream of the society.
The meeting on persons with disabilities and autism was held today at NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) in the city, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
NGO Affairs Bureau (NGOAB) Director General (Additional Secretary) A K M Abdus Salam presided over the meeting where participants shared their ideas which could be initiated for the well-being of the specially-abled people, it added.
Several issues were proposed in the meeting for special groups such as training on sign language for 100 people, installing challenged-people friendly toilet and other infrastructure in all NGOs and placing banner with the logo of Mujib Year on office premises.
Representative from 50 national and international NGOs participated in the meeting and shared their plan for celebration of the Mujib Year, a press release said.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
An unhappy birthday for Abrar’s family
Unfit vehicles won’t be allowed on roads: HC
Four CUET teachers gets Best Paper award
Campus News
Crab farmers, exporters feel the pinch of coronavirus fallout
Contraband cigarette, gold seized at Ctg
Call to create 10,000 jobs for persons with disabilities
Five including mother, daughter killed in road crashes in 4 dists


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft