Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:03 AM
Home City News

Five including mother, daughter killed in road crashes in 4 dists

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

At least five people including mother, daughter were killed in separate road accidents in Gaibandha, Narail, Sylhet and Lalmonirhat districts.
In Gaibandha, a mother and her daughter were killed in a road accident in Gobindaganj upazila on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Rahela Begum and her daughter Shefali Begum, residents of Rampura village in Palashbari upazila. Witness said the accident took place on Rangpur-Bogura Highway around 11:30pm when a Chattogram-bound Hanif Paribahan bus collided with a bamboo-laden truck.
Rahela and Shefali were critically injured. Rahela succumbed to her injuries when they were being taken to Palashbari Hospital. Shefali died on Wednesday morning, said Sub-Inspector Shahin of Gobindaganj Police Station.
In Narail, a 60-year old man was killed in a road accident on Narail-Lohagara road in Muldai area under Sadar upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The identity of the victim could not be known yet.
Narail Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Elias Hossain said the accident occurred in the area when a passenger bus crushed him around 7:30pm, leaving him critically injured. The locals took him to Narail Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared him dead. Locals said the deceased was riding a bicycle.
Police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee, the OC added. In Sylhet, a rickshaw puller was killed when a truck hit a rickshaw in city's Surma Market area on Wednesday morning.
The deceased Rafiqul Islam was a resident of Chand Mia Colony, a suburb area in Sylhet and son of Lutfar Rahman of Taraganj upazila in Rangpur district.
The accident took place around 7:30am when a goods-laden truck from Kalighat hit the rickshaw, leaving Rafiqul dead on the spot, said Selim Mia, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station. On information, police recovered the body and sent it to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
In Lalmonirhat, a motorcycle rider was killed and another injured as a passenger bus hit their motorcycle in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon. The deceased was identified as Mukul Mia, 38, hailed from Rangpur district.
Police said the accident occurred at around 1:00pm at Vularhat Battola' on Lalmonirhat-Burimari Highway. Mukul died on the spot. Police seized the bus and its driver.


