Journalist Abdus Salam’s 43rd death anniv today

The 43rd death anniversary of eminent journalist Abdus Salam, former editor of English daily The Bangladesh Observer (now defunct), will be observed in the capital today (Thursday).A milad mahfil will be held on the Banani graveyard premises today.A memorial meeting will be held at National Press Club in this connection on February 22 while National Professor Anisuzzaman will be present as chief guest and Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury is expected to address the function, said a press release.