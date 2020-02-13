Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:03 AM
Home Art & Culture

David Hockney’s The Splash fetches £23.1m at auction

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

David Hockney’s The Splash fetches £23.1m at auction

David Hockney’s The Splash fetches £23.1m at auction

One of British artist David Hockney's most famous works, The Splash, has been sold for £23.1m at Sotheby's in London.
The buyer is not known. It had been estimated to sell for £20m-£30m - and ended up going for £23,117,000.
The painting, in Hockney's minimalist style, depicts the moment after a diver hits the water in an LA swimming pool.
It is considered one of the stand-out pop art images of the 20th Century and is one of a trio of works alongside A Little Splash and A Bigger Splash
A Bigger Splash is housed in London's Tate Britain while A Little Splash remains in a private collection and has never appeared on the public market.
"Not only is this a landmark work within David Hockney's oeuvre, it's an icon of Pop that defined an era and also gave a visual identity to LA," Emma Baker, head of Sotheby's contemporary art evening sale, said in a statement.
When it was previously sold to a private owner in 2006 it went for £2.9m - a then record price for a Hockney work - and it has remained with that buyer until now.
Prior to that, the £1.9m sale of A Neat Lawn, also in 2006, had set a precedent for a Hockney.
Since then, the growing interest among the most wealthy in the value-holding investment benefits of high-end contemporary art have seen auction prices climb.
This was illustrated at a 2018 auction at Christie's in New York where Hockney's Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) sold for just over $90m (£70m) - an auction record at the time for a work by a living artist.
It's since been beaten by the $91.1m (£70.3m) sale in 2019 of a sculpture by US pop artist Jeff Koons.
In May 2018, Hockney's Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica sold for $28.5m (£22m) - which was more than double the previous auction record for the artist.
The Splash captures the brief moment just seconds after a swimmer has broken the calm surface of a pool.
The painting's protagonist is present, yet absent, hidden by the displaced water. The work is a classic example of Hockney's lifelong fascination with the texture, appearance and depth of water.
The Splash series was inspired by the time Hockney spent in Los Angeles following his graduation from art school.
He first visited the Californian city in 1964. On return to London later that year, he began to work on his first pool painting, Picture of a Hollywood Swimming Pool, which fetched $7.2m (£5.6m) at an auction at Sotheby's New York in November 2019.
In 1966, he went back to Los Angeles and moved into an apartment in the city. It was there that Hockney, in his new sun-soaked environment, created the Splash paintings between 1966 and 1967.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Actor Jussie Smollett charged again related to alleged staging of hate crime
David Hockney’s The Splash fetches £23.1m at auction
‘Shonibar Bikel’ to compete in Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema 2020
Amul celebrates Joaquin’s Oscar win, forgets he’s vegan, gets slammed
Bongo’s special series arrangement on Valentine’s Day
Kabir Chowdhury, a storehouse of knowledge and ideas
Critic’s Notebook: The Liberating Power of the ‘Parasite’ Oscar Win
Amar Bhasar Chalachitra festival starts in city


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft