Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:02 AM
Amul celebrates Joaquin’s Oscar win, forgets he’s vegan, gets slammed

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has slammed dairy company Amul for a tribute ad to Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix and his Oscar-winning title role in the film Joker. Oscar winner Phoenix made a moving acceptance speech on Monday where he spoke of the importance of animal rights and against dairy cruelty.
"I think we've become very disconnected from the natural world. Many of us are guilty of an egocentric world view, and we believe that we're the centre of the universe. We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakeable," Phoenix said in his Oscar speech.
"Then, we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. We fear the idea of personal change, because we think we need to sacrifice something; to give something up. But human beings at our best are so creative and inventive, and we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment," he added.
Amul then came out with an ad, where the iconic Amul girl is seen feeding butter to the actor, who follows a vegan diet, on the stage.
PETA India has slammed Amul by taking to Twitter stating: "The joke's on you @Amul_Coop! In his #Oscar speech, #JoaquinPhoenix spoke against dairy cruelty. Do the cows a favour and switch to making soya, almond, oat or other plant milk," a tweet from teh official handle of PETA India read.    -Hindustan Times


