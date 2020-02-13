Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 13 February, 2020, 9:02 AM
Home Art & Culture

Bongo’s special series arrangement on Valentine’s Day

Published : Thursday, 13 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Culture Desk

Tahsan Khan and Nusrat Imrose Tisha

Tahsan Khan and Nusrat Imrose Tisha

Love is an amazing word consists of four letters. Love had existed and love will exist forever; although its rhythm and means of expression has been changing in the course of time. Once humans wrote letter, now chat live; once did telegram, now do Whatsapp. Centering on three stories of recent time, Bongobd- country's one of the most popular digital platforms has come up with special arrangement titled 'Valobasha Unlimited'. It will be aired daily on February 13, 14 and February 15 in NTV at 11:15pm.
Is true love possible in earth? Sometimes love is seen to be turned into hatred; but can hatred be turned to love? Viewers would bear such questions in mind after watching the drama 'An Affair', directed by Hasan Rezaul; however, viewers would also get an answer from the drama. In the drama, popular actors-Irfan Sazzad and Sarika Sabrin will appear in a music video of a song, sung by Ishtiaq Ahmed.
Who does tell girls love riches more than great soul? Never. It is, however, true that love is sometimes a harsh thing. By watching the 'Gazadantini' drama, viewers would be able to recall the Himu of Humayun Ahmed. A 'Himu' like soul lives inside every lover; similarly, inside every dreaming youth. In the drama, Mehzabin-Arfan and Nisho-Monoz Pramanik will appear in a music video of a song, sung by Shawon Gaanwala
Irfan Sazzad and Sarika Sabrin

Irfan Sazzad and Sarika Sabrin

Lovers grow old; but what about love? What happens to love; does it increase in accordance with the increasing age? Is there any difference between the love of lovers and the love of husband-wife? How is that? No feeling when closer; but heart cries when loved one is away-- is it like that? Directed by Ashfaque Nupun, 'Mukh O Mukhosh' is a story of fruitful love. Tahsan and Tisha have acted as the couple.
About 'Valobasha Unlimited', Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, chief content officer of Bongo said, "We always try our best to take care of the quality of the content. It would be understood after watching the dramas of Bongo Original. Also, we put special care for the occasional dramas. For this reason, the contents of occasional dramas are made with big budget; no exception for the dramas under 'Valobasha Unlimited'."
"Firstly, we have given importance in selecting the film makers; likewise, in case of plot selection. We hope, Valobasha Unlimited would help to overcome the disappointment due to shortage of budget and other reasons. Greetings of Valentine's Day," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Actor Jussie Smollett charged again related to alleged staging of hate crime
David Hockney’s The Splash fetches £23.1m at auction
‘Shonibar Bikel’ to compete in Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema 2020
Amul celebrates Joaquin’s Oscar win, forgets he’s vegan, gets slammed
Bongo’s special series arrangement on Valentine’s Day
Kabir Chowdhury, a storehouse of knowledge and ideas
Critic’s Notebook: The Liberating Power of the ‘Parasite’ Oscar Win
Amar Bhasar Chalachitra festival starts in city


Latest News
Joint initiatives underway with neighbours to prevent drug smuggling: PM
EU opens trade door to Vietnam, closes it to Cambodia
World champion U-19 cricketers to get Tk1 lakh each per month
German filmmaker Vilsmaier, known for ‘Stalingrad,’ dies
Health sector to recruit 30,000 people this year
51 Syrian soldiers killed in Idlib
Abbas at UN: US offers Palestinians 'Swiss cheese' state
SSC students vandalise centre, 50 hurt
Stranded 17 Chinese sailors to return home tonight
Inmates set fire to overcrowded prison in Indonesia
Most Read News
Exploring possibilities-Sheba.xyz to Sheba platform limited
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
DU, BUET agree to follow unified admission test system
Workers block Tejgaon Road over sacking
2nd Bangladeshi in Singapore infected with coronavirus
China's death toll hits to 1,113 as Hubei reports 94 new deaths
Rohingyas tried to get away illegally:FM
HC issues rule over Shariat Bayati's bail
India will give memorable welcome: Modi on Trump's visit
Exam hall asst secy among 11 expelled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft