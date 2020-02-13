Bongo’s special series arrangement on Valentine’s Day



Is true love possible in earth? Sometimes love is seen to be turned into hatred; but can hatred be turned to love? Viewers would bear such questions in mind after watching the drama 'An Affair', directed by Hasan Rezaul; however, viewers would also get an answer from the drama. In the drama, popular actors-Irfan Sazzad and Sarika Sabrin will appear in a music video of a song, sung by Ishtiaq Ahmed.

Who does tell girls love riches more than great soul? Never. It is, however, true that love is sometimes a harsh thing. By watching the 'Gazadantini' drama, viewers would be able to recall the Himu of Humayun Ahmed. A 'Himu' like soul lives inside every lover; similarly, inside every dreaming youth. In the drama, Mehzabin-Arfan and Nisho-Monoz Pramanik will appear in a music video of a song, sung by Shawon Gaanwala

About 'Valobasha Unlimited', Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, chief content officer of Bongo said, "We always try our best to take care of the quality of the content. It would be understood after watching the dramas of Bongo Original. Also, we put special care for the occasional dramas. For this reason, the contents of occasional dramas are made with big budget; no exception for the dramas under 'Valobasha Unlimited'."

"Firstly, we have given importance in selecting the film makers; likewise, in case of plot selection. We hope, Valobasha Unlimited would help to overcome the disappointment due to shortage of budget and other reasons. Greetings of Valentine's Day," he added.



























