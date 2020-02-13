

A celluloid tale that slaps patriarchal society

The screenplay dedicates the entire first half to set the plot and foundation with the help of some tremendous performances by each and every cast. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury as the director makes this movie a gem. He precisely enlightens the deep-rooted problems and harassments faced by women, especially in metros. The second half mainly focuses on courtroom and I have not seen such a powerful court battle in a long time, whereby Deepak Sehgal lists a set of rules during the proceeding of the case in court. These rules are nothing but how modern-day women are being stereotyped of the immature society who blindly judges a woman's character by the way she dresses, talk or work. In that case, I would like to mention Rajveer Singh who did his job well as the lead evil character, especially in the final cross-examination scene which brings out the double standards of the society through his confession. Thus, the movie turns itself as a social movement that should be accepted with open arms and used to improve society.

"Pink" is a portrayal of three independent girls in the city of Delhi who get involved in a crime in order to save themselves from those people. After the incidents both the parties choose not to go to the law enforcement authorities and a few days later, the girls are threatened by phone calls and their house owner is given threats to have the independent girls kicked out. In a short time after the incident, Minal (one of the three girls) is arrested on the charges of prostitution and murder attempt. At that point, Deepak Sehgal, a once-renowned old aged lawyer who has quit practice mainly due to his health condition takes the case and defends the girls in a case that almost appears to be a lost cause as the girls are subjected to humiliation and are portrayed as criminals.

"Pink" is one such spine-tingling film that is definitely not easy to imbibe as it gives you goose bumps and eye-popping experience. The three girls illustrate their characters excellently. Director succeeds in bringing fore to the curtain what he likely intends to the patriarchal dirt in our society as well as the system. There is a typical mindset prevalent in our society that if a woman goes to a party and drinks or jokes with a guy, she will be willing for sex. The screenplay is the hero with nerve-racking moments.











Free birds tattoo on Minal's neck means a lot symbolically. Art direction is well enough while Cinematography is just about decent. At the end scene of the film, lawyer Mr. Sehgal concludes his arguments by explaining the meaning of the smallest yet powerful word

'NO'... and A NO MEANS NO. This film is for patrons who are fond of In-depth meanings and can appreciate good performances.



